Betty Jean Monaghan (nee Turner) was led gently home into the peaceful arms of the Lord on September 21, 2020. Betty was born November 20, 1932 in Morganton, Georgia, the oldest child of Arthur and Ruby Turner. One of her fondest memories of those early years was starting out in a one room school house and sharing her cherished pencil with other children who didn't have one of their own. After moving to Ohio she attended Fraunfelter School and graduated from East High School. Her first job was at Chestnut Ridge Dairy where she gained experience that she would later use to instill a solid work ethic in her children. That job also enabled her to be the first teenager to negotiate terms of payment at Sokol's Department Store to purchase her mother a KitchenAid mixer with her very own earnings for which she was so proud. With her starlit smile and stunning looks she met her dashing husband with whom she would go on to share an adventurous life, always ready to make a house a home wherever his work took them until finally settling back in Ohio. Betty was creative and meticulous in everything she did from her southern cooking, skillful sewing and her knack for writing poetry. She derived great joy in passing down her love for all things crafty to her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Ruby; husband, Martin; infant daughter, Rebecca; and brothers, Bobby and Billy Turner. Betty is survived by children, Michael (Karen) Monaghan, Susan (Will) Blair, Mark Monaghan and Cindy (Joe) Jett; grandchildren, Heather, Hannah, Holly, Michelle, Brent, Matthew, Kara, Jeffrey, Rebecca and Keven; and great-grandchildren, Blake, Hudson, Boston, Milo, Wesley, Aidan, Selina, Kyla, Chad, Jordan, Raelyn, Cabella, Ethan and Adrianne. Also left to cherish her memory are her loving sister and brother, Jackie Ferguson and David Turner; sisters-in-law, Deniece, Joyce, Anna Rae, Ruth, Mary and Margie; along with many nieces and nephews. The family would like to offer special thanks for the care and compassion of all the staff at GentleBrook Assisted Living in Hartville along with the many doctors and nurses at Summa Akron City Hospital. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 28 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service to begin at 1:00 p.m. Private graveside services will be held for family at Hillside Memorial Park in Akron.