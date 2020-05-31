Betty Jean Price
1935 - 2020
Betty Jean Price, 85, also known as Betty Jean or Aunt Betty passed away on May 17, 2020. She was born on March 13, 1935 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Carlton and Lena Price. Betty married Carl Price and moved to Akron, Ohio and born to this union was Richard Tyrone Price. She is a retired beautician and Federal employee. She loved cooking, watching TV and traveling to Chattanooga and Detroit. She had a special love for her son Richard. Betty was preceded in death by both of her parents; husband, Carl; two sisters, Ethel and Jennie. She leaves to mourn her son, Richard; nephew, Edwin of Detroit; Goddaughter, Rev. Dr. Regina Manuel; Barbara Smith Price; neighbors and a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Mount Peace Cemetery, 183 Aqueduct Street Akron, Ohio 440303 at 11 a.m.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Peace Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
