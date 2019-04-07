Betty Jean Rainieri



Betty Jean Rainieri was called home to the Lord on April 5th. Betty was born on January 13, 1925 in W. Va. but came to Akron as an infant. She lived her whole life in the Summit County area attending Akron South high school and graduating from The University of Akron.



Betty loved to sing and was a member of many bands in the Akron area in her younger years. In 54 years of marriage to John, there wasn't a day that went by she didn't sing around the house and in the car. She knew lyrics to hundreds of songs.



Betty worked for Roadway Express as an Executive Assistant for 38 years, retiring in 1980.



She and John founded three golf courses; Paradise Lake, Suffield Springs, and Raintree C.C. Betty moved to Green where she and her husband spent 28 years as residents in the Raintree Community. Betty was proud of what Green turned out to be from a township to a city in a short time.



Preceded in death by her mother, Rose Jeffers; father, Versal Poling and brother, Graydon Poling.



She will be greatly missed everyday by her loving husband, John Rainieri Sr.; children, John Rainieri Jr., Melinda Haynes (Rainieri), Sandy Bradley; nieces, Diane Cinco, Debbie Tronary; grandchildren, Marisa Rainieri, Jesse Greczanik (Nate), JoAnna Haynes, John Haynes, and Jacob Rainieri; brother-law, Joe Rainieri and sisters-in-law, Florence DeGirolamo, Veronica Priest and Nancy Rainieri.



Details to follow. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019