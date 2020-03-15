|
Betty Jean Reed, 89, of Akron, passed away on March 9, 2020. She was born on March 26, 1930 to the late Archie and Cora Jackson. Betty spent most of her career at KMart on Darrow Rd. She was instrumental in the opening of the store and retired as a manager. Betty was the rock of her family. Everyone knew they could turn to her for advice, love, and support. Even people outside of her family knew her as "Grandma Betty". She will be truly missed by everyone who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughters, Sue Hampton and Michelle Candle; and great-grandson, Siris Starcher. She is survived by her loving daughters, Linda (Dean) Harriman and Vickie Smith; brother, Dan (Sandy) Jackson; grandchildren, Charles, Kelly, and Vanessa; great grandchildren, Brittany, Eric Jr., Joseph III, and Piper; several great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 1 to 3 followed by a 3:00 p.m. funeral service at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020