Betty J. Sells, (nee Six), passed away peacefully and into the arms of our Lord on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 83.



She was born on August 2, 1935 in Akron, to the late Thomas and Marjorie (nee Lindville) Six, she lived in Rootstown where she attended school through the 10th grade and moved back to Akron, graduating from Ellet High School in 1953.



Other than her parents; Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, William "Willie" or "Bill" Sells.



She is survived by her two sons, Richard "Rick" (Sandy) Sells and Michael "Mike" (Darlene) Sells; her grandchildren, Joshua, Cody, and Amelia Sells; her great-grandchildren, Michael, Jaxson, Bryce, Harper, and Gracelynn Sells; her brother, John T. "Jack" Six and her sisters-in-law, Joyce (Phil) Sauers and Louise Smith; her niece, Jaime Six, along with many more nieces and nephews. Betty is also survived by special friends, Ellen Hill, Anne Quine, Inga Garrett, and her extended family at Harmony Baptist Church. She is also survived by her grand-dog, Riley.



Betty was a long time member of Harmony Baptist Church in Tallmadge. She accepted the Lord as her personal Savior in 1949 at the age of 14. At the church she taught Sunday School, Bible School and helped with the church bus ministry.



One of Betty's favorite past times was watching her two sons, Rick and Mike, participating in their sports and other activities, and then later her grandchildren's events. They were very special to her and she loved doing things with them and for them.



Betty's love for family and faith showed in every aspect of her life. She was the most precious and kindest soul, and we are so grateful to have had her in our lives for such a long time. She was greatly loved by her family and all who knew her, and will be deeply missed by all of us.



In lieu of flowers, it was Betty's wish to make memorial contributions to her church's van and bus ministry.



Funeral services will take place at Harmony Baptist Church, 1127 Southeast Avenue, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278 on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11 a.m., where Rev. Bernard Christy will celebrate Betty's life.



Family and friends may visit at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio, on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 24, 2019