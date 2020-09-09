1/1
Betty Jo Bulick
1929 - 2020
) Betty Jo Bulick, 90, passed away August 26, 2020. She was born September 22, 1929 in Akron to the late Gus and Dessie Miller. Betty Jo was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed golf, cooking, sewing and shopping but most of all spending time with her family and friends. Betty Jo always had a smile on her face and was full of joy and laughter. She never knew a stranger and never said an unkind word about anyone. Betty Jo will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her. Besides her parents; Betty Jo was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, John "Bill" Bulick; grandson, Gabe McKeever and sisters, Gladyce Alexander, Nelle Huff, Norma Stewart and Roxie Madlock; sons-in-law, Greg Foster, Jimmy Palmer and Kenneth McKeever and special daughter, Paula Walker. She is survived by her son, Doak Bulick; daughters, Vicky Foster, Randi Palmer-Smith (Steve), Billie McKeever, Sandy McKeever and Beth Mismas (Ed); grandchildren, Melanie Baker, Greg (Angel Tait) Foster, Autumn McKeever, Rory (Jennifer) McKeever, Logan (Robyn) McKeever, Justin Palmer, Ashley (Jeff) Wise; 11 great grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Friday for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home where social distancing and health protocol (i.e. wearing of face covering, staying 6 feet apart, no handshakes or hugs) will be followed. Inurnment has taken place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. If you are sick or do not wish to attend, we understand, and all love and prayers will be accepted by visiting our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
05:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
SEP
11
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
