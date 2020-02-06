Home

Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Faith Bible Fellowship Church
126 W. Overdale Dr.
Tallmadge, OH
Betty Jo Steele-Roop Betty Jo Steele-Roop, 84, passed away February 3, 2020. Born in Whitman, West Virginia, she lived most of her life in Tallmadge. Betty was a member of Faith Bible Fellowship Church and the Greater Akron Motorcycle Club. She loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in by her husbands, Richard D. Steele and Glen G. Roop; parents, Scott and Techie Lou Browning; seven sisters and seven brothers. Betty is survived by her sons, Blake Douglas (Sandy) Steele of Stow, Dennis Michael Steele of Tawney Town, MD, Richard Alan (Michelle) Steele of Kent; grandchildren, Dustin Steele, Linsey Honeycutt, Michael Steele, Amber Bradley, Diana Douglas; great grandson, Logan Bradley. Visitation will be 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 126 W. Overdale Dr., Tallmadge, with Rev. Les Sutherland officiating. Interment will be at Northlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Faith Bible Fellowship Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
