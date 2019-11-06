Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Betty Jo Susco


1946 - 2019
Betty Jo Susco Obituary
Betty Jo Susco, age 73, of Canton, OH, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 following a very long illness. She was born on May 24, 1946 in Akron to the late Louie and Ernestine Susco. Betty spent her life giving laughter and love to all she knew. She was a nurturer who never met a stranger and would give anything she could to make a person's life better. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her brother, Everett L. Susco. She is survived by her life partner of 20 years, Janet Humes; sister, Beverly Hutchens; and brother, Brian (Pam) Susco. There are no calling hours or services. In lieu of funeral ceremonies, Betty and the family have asked that you remember her with happy memories she gave you and to celebrate her life as she lived it with humor and appreciation for every moment. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton, 330-452-4041.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 6, 2019
