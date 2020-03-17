Home

Services
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203

Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203


Betty Joe Lamp


1945 - 2020
Betty Joe Lamp Obituary
Betty Joe Lamp, age 74, passed away March 15, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1945 to the late Ottie and Birdie Goodrich in Arnoldsburg, WV. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lamp; brothers, Paul, Dale, and Worder Goodrich and sister, Etta Davis Betty is survived by her children, Barbara Asher, Diana St Clair; and Christina (Ken) Short; grandchildren, Amanda Miller, Ryan Ward, Heather and Jessica, Shawn and Jonathan Simons, Ken III, Samantha Kurtz, and Emily; 8 great-grandchildren; her sister, Jean (Harley) Steele; and extended family and friends. Visitation will be held, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2020
