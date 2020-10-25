1/1
Betty June Fiocca
) Betty June (BJ) (Annabell) Fiocca, age 92, daughter of the late Ralph and Marjorie Wilson Annabell, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Betty was born in Newton Falls, Ohio. She grew up in Michigan, and returned with her family to Ohio in 1938. A graduate of Lordstown High School, she attended Mount Union College, where she was affiliated with the Alpha Xi Delta National Sorority. She received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Kent State University, and taught in the Akron Public Schools. In 1972, she was the recipient of the Martha Holden Jennings Scholar Award. Upon retirement Betty continued teaching and subbing in the Catholic Schools of Akron and Cuyahoga Falls, and especially St. Hilary School. She was a member of St. Hilary Church. Preceded in death by her husband, John A. Sr., sister, Helen (Annabell) Qualls, and brothers, Carl and Raymond Annabell. Betty is survived by her four children, John A. Jr. (Patricia), Mark (Jacki), Sheila Hutzler (Dr. John) and Greg (Gretchen). She also leaves her very loving grandchildren, Mario and Elena Fiocca, and Sarah (George) Psihountakis, step-grandchildren, Robert Bayer and Katie Bayer, and her two great-grandchildren, Lythia and Leonidas Psihountakis In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Hilary School or the American Diabetes Association Ohio Chapter. Family and friends will be received at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44333, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. Jill Smith. Entombment will immediately follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Betty's service will be livestreamed on her obituary page at www.Rosehillbp.com, where you may also leave condolences and messages for her family.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
OCT
27
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
3306651700
