Betty L. Kovsca TOGETHER AGAIN Betty L. Kovsca, 93, of Akron went home to be with the Lord, September 14, 2019. She was born in Halstead, W. Va. on August 6, 1926 to the late Jefferson and Mildred (Nee Martin) Davis. She was a member of Orioles #167, and avid Massillon High Tigers fan and enjoyed watching football. She retired after many years of service as a secretary at Akron Paint and Varnish. Preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Clarence Goble; second husband, Joe Kovsca and brother, Bill Davis. She leaves to cherish her memory, sister, Mary Schuster of Tampa, Fla.; brother, Jeff (Drucilla) of Houston, Texas; many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron with Pastor Cary Wadle officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to service time. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kovsca family. Messages and memories of Betty can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 18, 2019