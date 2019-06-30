Betty L. Baughman



Together Again



Betty L. Baughman, 88, of Wooster, died peacefully on June 27, 2019, surrounded by her family. Betty was born on May 31, 1931 in Massillon to Emma Haring. She attended Manchester High School where she met the love of her life, Cecil Baughman. Both enjoyed attending their class reunions. They were married for 57 years before his passing. Betty was a devoted farm wife. She worked at Nabisco in Seville. While holding this job, she pursued a realtor license, and was subsequently trained by Gerspacher Reality. This led to a rewarding career in the field, where her emphasis was always on ethics in real estate.



A favorite hobby was canning, and she received awards at the county fair due to her talented cooking skills. There was always room for another person at Betty's table. She also enjoyed swimming, traveling, watching sporting events at all levels, (especially her grandchildren's), and attending church. She was a faithful member of Lodi United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed worshiping with her family.



Betty will be deeply missed by her children, Ronald (Debbie) Baughman of Wadsworth, Gary (Karen) Baughman of Redondo Beach, Calif., Patti (Mark) Ritchey of Wooster, Dennis Baughman of Lodi, James (Kathy) Baughman of Lodi; 12 grandchildren, three step-grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and nine step great grandchildren, and a step great-great grandson; Elizabeth Boyer, who was like a sister; sisters-in-law Debbie and Marty Haring; new-found relative, Nancy Bishop; nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cecil; daughter-in-law, Jane Baughman; brothers, George and Jim Haring; and special cousins and friends.



Friends may call Tuesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Hillcrest Chapel, 9560 Acme Road, Seville. Services will be on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Dr. Diane Bell officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, OH 44691 or Lodi United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 320 Medina St., Lodi, OH 44254.



The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to West View Healthy Living, The Avenue at Wooster, and LifeCare Hospice of Wayne County. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019