Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home Inc
9560 Acme Road
Seville, OH 44273
330-334-1204
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home Inc
9560 Acme Road
Seville, OH 44273
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home Inc
9560 Acme Road
Seville, OH 44273
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Baughman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. Baughman


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty L. Baughman Obituary
Betty L. Baughman

Together Again

Betty L. Baughman, 88, of Wooster, died peacefully on June 27, 2019, surrounded by her family. Betty was born on May 31, 1931 in Massillon to Emma Haring. She attended Manchester High School where she met the love of her life, Cecil Baughman. Both enjoyed attending their class reunions. They were married for 57 years before his passing. Betty was a devoted farm wife. She worked at Nabisco in Seville. While holding this job, she pursued a realtor license, and was subsequently trained by Gerspacher Reality. This led to a rewarding career in the field, where her emphasis was always on ethics in real estate.

A favorite hobby was canning, and she received awards at the county fair due to her talented cooking skills. There was always room for another person at Betty's table. She also enjoyed swimming, traveling, watching sporting events at all levels, (especially her grandchildren's), and attending church. She was a faithful member of Lodi United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed worshiping with her family.

Betty will be deeply missed by her children, Ronald (Debbie) Baughman of Wadsworth, Gary (Karen) Baughman of Redondo Beach, Calif., Patti (Mark) Ritchey of Wooster, Dennis Baughman of Lodi, James (Kathy) Baughman of Lodi; 12 grandchildren, three step-grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and nine step great grandchildren, and a step great-great grandson; Elizabeth Boyer, who was like a sister; sisters-in-law Debbie and Marty Haring; new-found relative, Nancy Bishop; nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cecil; daughter-in-law, Jane Baughman; brothers, George and Jim Haring; and special cousins and friends.

Friends may call Tuesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Hillcrest Chapel, 9560 Acme Road, Seville. Services will be on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Dr. Diane Bell officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, OH 44691 or Lodi United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 320 Medina St., Lodi, OH 44254.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to West View Healthy Living, The Avenue at Wooster, and LifeCare Hospice of Wayne County.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now