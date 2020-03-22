Home

Betty L. Bukovi


1932 - 2020
Betty L. Bukovi Obituary
Betty L. Bukovi (Smith), age 88, passed away on March 11, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Lucy and John Smith, beloved Harold MacDonald; sister, Dorothy Gerber; brother, Arthur Smith; and grandsons, Atlas Farrell II and Donny Boyd; she is survived by children, Bonnie Page, Betty Swiger, Bob Bukovi, Bruce Bukovi (Chris), Brenda Porter (Bob), Barbara Darden (Dan); grandchildren, family, and friends. Mom worked many years at Akron National Bank and later retired from the U.S. Postal Service. She was beautiful, dignified, gracious, giving, and resolute. She was dedicated to her children and loved us unconditionally. A wonderful homemaker and cook, Mom hosted all of the holiday gatherings. She was an avid gardener and skilled quilter who shared the fruits of her labor with others. Proud of her heritage, Mom traveled to France to visit her family there. Our heartfelt thanks to family and friends for prayers and support, and to Summa Hospice for their compassionate care of Mom. The family received friends Sunday, March 15, 2020, 4 to 6 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron. The funeral was held Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by Christian Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Pastor Lucas McSurley officiated. Due to an error on the part of the funeral home, this obituary did not run as planned on Sunday, March 15, 2020. The Anthony Funeral Home accepts responsibility for the heartache our error has caused the family and friends. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020
