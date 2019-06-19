Home

Betty L. Collins, age 91, passed away June 17, 2019. She was born January 3, 1928 in Spencer, West Virginia.

Preceded in death by parents, Ed and Bessie Miller, and husband of 59 years, Raymond Collins.

Survived by daughters, Nancy (Richard) Jones, Sharon (David) Scarpino and Janice (Tom) Davisson; sons, Stanley (Sandy) Collins and Randy (Earleen) Collins; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Watkins and brother, Melvin (Chris) Miller.

Special thanks to Copley Healthcare Center and Melissa for their care given to Betty.

Funeral service will be Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton with Pastor Tony Scarpino officiating. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron. Family will receive friends on Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. until the service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 19, 2019
