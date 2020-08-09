TOGETHER AGAIN Betty L. Hawkins, 84, dearly beloved wife of the late Edward L. Hawkins, passed away peacefully Friday, July 31, 2020, at The Inn at CoalRidge in Wadsworth surrounded by loved ones. It brings the family much comfort to know they are back together again. Betty was born May 24, 1936, in Dungannon, VA to Walter W. and Elizabeth F. (Stallard) Peters. She married Ed on January 9, 1983. Betty enjoyed working as a Nurse's Aide for many years prior to becoming a manager for the Purple Martin Oil Service. She retired from there after many years of service. In her leisure time, Betty enjoyed collecting antiques (and eagles), going on cruises with Ed, baking, watching baseball and Notre Dame football. She also liked to refinish furniture, redecorate her homes, and most of all spending time with her family. Betty will be deeply missed by her children, Teresa (James) Rea of Norton, OH and Robert Young of Dearborn, MI; grandchildren, Steven Hewitt, Collin Young, Christina (Jeff) Dobbins, and Courtney (Will) Ferris; great-grandchildren, Addison and Rylee Dobbins, and Sophie and Nash Ferris. Betty will also be missed by her sister, Patty McMann of PA, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; brothers, Joseph, Leland, Clytis, and Grover Peters; sisters, Juanita Cox and Venice Phillips. Per Betty's wishes, cremation will take place and a private interment will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Messages may be left for Betty's family at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com
. Memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Betty L. Hawkins to Alzheimer's Association
Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 W. Streetsboro Street, Suite #201, Hudson, OH 44236. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Betty's wonderful caregivers at The Inn at CoalRidge for all their loving support over the past five years. Your smile and kisses are forever in our hearts...we will love you and miss you forever!