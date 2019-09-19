Home

Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Betty L. Kovsca Obituary
Betty L. Kovsca Betty L. Kovsca, 93, of Akron went home to be with the Lord, September 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd, Akron with Pastor Cary Wadle officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to service time. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kovsca family. Messages and memories of Betty can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 19, 2019
