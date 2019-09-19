|
|
|
Betty L. Kovsca Betty L. Kovsca, 93, of Akron went home to be with the Lord, September 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd, Akron with Pastor Cary Wadle officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to service time. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kovsca family. Messages and memories of Betty can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 19, 2019