) Betty Lee, 98, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on December 19, 2019. She was born July 17, 1921 in Doylestown to the late Winfred and Mabel Trostle. Betty was a wife and mother for most of her life and in her later years she worked part time at Milich's Village Inn in Norton until she retired in 1998. She loved being around young people and her sense of humor bridged the age gap. Her family meant everything to her, and she loved the Lord Jesus. She will be greatly missed. Besides her parents; Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde; 3 sisters and 3 brothers. She is survived by her son, Richard (Gail) Lee; daughters, Jo Ann and Deborah Lee; grandson, Anthony (Loretta) Lee; great grandson, Sebastian; nieces, Nancy (Everson) Townsend and Susan (Isadore) Murdocco; as well as her dearest friend, Marilyn Swain. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Kyle Yoder of Barberton Summa Hospital and the staff at the First-Floor West nurses station for the kindness and compassion they showed to Mom and the family. You gave Mom's last days and hours the dignity she deserved. A memorial service will be held at 4 P.M. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Friday from 2 P.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. A private family inurnment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park at a later date. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019