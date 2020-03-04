|
Betty L. Lilly, age 95, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020. She was born November 9, 1924 to the late William and Amelia Jones, and was a lifelong resident of Barberton, Ohio. Betty loved spending time with her family and traveling. She was a member of Eastern Star and the Barberton Band Boosters. Preceded in death by beloved husband, Robert Lilly Sr.; granddaughter, Jenny Lilly; sisters, Kate Patterson and Lucille Elsmore; and brother, Glen Geiger; she is survived by sons, Bob (Margie) Lilly, Tom Lilly and Jeff (Debi) Lilly; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; brothers, William (Elaine) Jones and Donald Jones; and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m., with Pastor Fred Higgins officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron, OH.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 4, 2020