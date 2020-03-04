Home

Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Betty L. Lilly

Betty L. Lilly Obituary
Betty L. Lilly, age 95, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020. She was born November 9, 1924 to the late William and Amelia Jones, and was a lifelong resident of Barberton, Ohio. Betty loved spending time with her family and traveling. She was a member of Eastern Star and the Barberton Band Boosters. Preceded in death by beloved husband, Robert Lilly Sr.; granddaughter, Jenny Lilly; sisters, Kate Patterson and Lucille Elsmore; and brother, Glen Geiger; she is survived by sons, Bob (Margie) Lilly, Tom Lilly and Jeff (Debi) Lilly; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; brothers, William (Elaine) Jones and Donald Jones; and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m., with Pastor Fred Higgins officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron, OH.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 4, 2020
