Betty L. Sadler, 84, of Pebble Creek Nursing Home, went to her eternal home September 1, 2020. Born July 15, 1936 in Morgantown, WV, she spent most of her life in Akron, OH. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert "Supe" Sadler, she leaves behind her children, Pam Boggess, Franklin (Vengie) Boggess, Chip (Rick) Boggess-Smith, and Jackie (Mex) Barrios; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her Tempest Marching Unit family and friends that she loved with all her heart; and two of her six siblings, Earl "Butch" (Evelyn) Jefferson and Patricia Kelley. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 12 noon at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St. Calling hours will be at the funeral home for one hour prior to the funeral, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Burial at East Akron Cemetery. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
.