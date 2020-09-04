1/1
Betty L. Sadler
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty L. Sadler, 84, of Pebble Creek Nursing Home, went to her eternal home September 1, 2020. Born July 15, 1936 in Morgantown, WV, she spent most of her life in Akron, OH. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert "Supe" Sadler, she leaves behind her children, Pam Boggess, Franklin (Vengie) Boggess, Chip (Rick) Boggess-Smith, and Jackie (Mex) Barrios; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her Tempest Marching Unit family and friends that she loved with all her heart; and two of her six siblings, Earl "Butch" (Evelyn) Jefferson and Patricia Kelley. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 12 noon at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St. Calling hours will be at the funeral home for one hour prior to the funeral, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Burial at East Akron Cemetery. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved