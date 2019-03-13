Betty L. Schadl



Betty L. Schadl, of Green, "put away (her) labor and (her) leisure too" and bravely exited this life on March 10, 2019 in Youngstown Ohio.



Betty's fierce independence belied her incredibly social nature, and she balanced the two serving the public while kayaking, trail riding, camping, biking, and driving - often with phone to ear. She connected with friends and family frequently. Betty could talk for hours. If she feared speaking in public, no one knew it, because she overcame her anxiety by joining Toastmasters and mentoring others.



Betty knew diligence, willpower, unity, determination, stamina, sacrifice, and loyalty. She possessed a tremendous strength of accomplishment and passed to her children (and a handful of foster children) a deep respect for persistence and team work.



Others learned from Betty through work at Roadway Express and the Timken Company, and through her service to Toastmasters, Camp Y-Noah, Kiwanis, and Ohio Trail Riders. She also led several softball teams as pitcher and cheered hard for the Cleveland Indians. She was a talented Soprano and had fun with a Karaoke machine.



Born in Akron on September 4, 1941 to the late Paul and Belva (Forney) Moore, Betty was a graduate of Coventry High School (1959) and she attended the University of Akron. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara; brother, Forrest; and sister-in-law , Patricia. She is survived by her children: Suzanne (Kim Romero-Oak) Schadl, Jon (Katie) Schadl, and Thomas



(Natalie) Schadl; grandchildren: Tommy, Camille (Romero), Erika



(Romero), Dominic, Cash, and Reese; brothers, Bill, Paul, and Walter; and many nieces and nephews, as well as foster children.



Betty fought a combination of devastating health challenges in her last years with tremendous dignity thanks to several wonderful caregivers, but especially Kim Breen at Caring Senior Services. In death she is free again.



A celebration of Betty's life will take place on Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m., at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where the family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Camp Y-Noah C/O Akron Area YMCA 50 S. Main St Ste LL100 Akron, OH 44308.(Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary