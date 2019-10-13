|
|
Betty L. Shultz, 82, passed away peacefully, October 3, 2019. Born in Defiance, Ohio on June 11, 1937, formerly of Akron. She is survived by children, Yovonna Wiegand, Kimberly McFaul and Robert Kusser; grandchildren, Timothy Barton, Joseph Barton, Michael Mann, Robert Kusser Jr; sister, Darla Black and many loved ones. Preceded in death by parents, Torrence and Esther Ball; beloved husband and son, Goebel (Sonny) Shultz and Goebel (Rocky) Shultz; brothers, Roger and Robert Ball; sister, Judy Ball. A private ceremony will be held and Betty wished that donations be made in her honor to St. Jude.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2019