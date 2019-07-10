|
Betty L. Taylor
MOGADORE -- Betty L. Taylor, age 91, passed away on July 6, 2019.
Born in Uniontown, she lived in the Mogadore area most of her life. Betty attended Boheckers Business College and was a member of the Mogadore Dirt Daubers and OES Ellestar Chapter 565.
Preceded in death by her parents, Charles L. and Catherine Weaver; husband, Charles E. Taylor; and siblings, Charles (Shirley) Weaver and Beverly (Tom) Holland; she is survived by her children, Diana (Frank) Hanshaw, Karen (John) Cravens; Denny (Beth) Taylor and Richard (Konnie) Taylor; twelve grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Cathy (Jim) Watkins.
Family and friends will be received Saturday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260. Funeral service will follow the visitation on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial at Greenwood Cemetery in Mogadore. The family suggests memorials to a .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 10, 2019