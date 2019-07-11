|
|
Betty L. Taylor
MOGADORE -- Betty L. Taylor, age 91, passed away on July 6, 2019.
Family and friends will be received Saturday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260. Funeral service will follow the visitation on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial at Greenwood Cemetery in Mogadore. The family suggests memorials to a .
(Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 11, 2019