|
|
) WADSWORTH -- Betty, age 77, passed away October 8, 2019 after a long illness. She worked for 26 years as a teacher's aide at many of the Wadsworth Elementary Schools. She had a deep love for all of the kids. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel; infant daughter, Deborah; and sister, Marge Esterle. Left to mourn her loss are her daughter, LouAnn (Kert) Boedicker; son, Daniel; three grandchildren, two great grandchildren; sisters, Bonnie Hartley, Jeanne Chesko; brother, Tom Rabatin; and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 18 at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 18 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 272 Broad St., Wadsworth, with Fr. Patrick Spicer, Celebrant. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Sacred Heart St. Vincent De Paul Society, 260 Broad St., Wadsworth, OH 44281. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2019