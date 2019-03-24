Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Betty Lou Cox Obituary
Betty Lou Cox

CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Betty Lou Cox, 92, passed away January 30, 2019.

Preceded in death by her husband, John W. Jr. and sister, Martha Subich; she is survived by her, sons, John W. III (Nancy) and Dale F.; and three grandchildren.

Betty had a heart of gold and a wicked sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. At her request there will be no services.

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
