CUYAHOGA FALLS - Betty Lou Hibbs, 87, went to be with the Lord April 17, 2020. Born in Marion County, WV, she was a resident of Ohio since 1955. Betty Lou was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school. She enjoyed gardening, feeding birds and reading the Bible. The two most important things to Betty Lou were her faith and her family. Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Herbert Lee Hibbs and daughter, Sharon Hill. She is survived by daughter, Wenda Holmes; grandchildren, Teresa (Trevor) Westover, Amanda (Phil) Holmes and Joshua (Rachel) Hill; great-grandchildren, Taylor (Alex), Trevor, Jordan (Danny) and Tara Ann; great-great-grandson, Daniel; sisters, Deborah Opyoke and Trina Vallorani; brother, Terry Kisner. Private graveside service was held at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2020