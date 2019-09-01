Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Christian Church of Stow
3493 Darrow Rd
Stow, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
First Christian Church of Stow,
3493 Darrow Rd.
Stow, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Klinesmith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lou Klinesmith


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Lou Klinesmith Obituary
Betty Lou Klinesmith STOW -- Betty Lou Klinesmith, 80, passed away August 29, 2019. Born in Hopedale, Ohio, Betty worked for Hudson City Schools and was a member of First Christian Church of Stow. Most of all, Betty loved her family. Preceded in death by her husband, George Klinesmith in 2003; parents, Eugene and Carrie Carman; brothers, Earl, Harry, George and Bill, Betty is survived by her children: Lucinda, Teresa, Melissa, George and Kerry; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Kuryn; and brother, Walter Carman. Friends are invited to calling hours at Redmon Funeral Home, Stow on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday at First Christian Church of Stow, 3493 Darrow Rd., Stow from 12 noon to 2 p.m., where Pastor Jonathan Rumburg will conduct a funeral service at 2 p.m. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now