|
|
Betty Lou Klinesmith STOW -- Betty Lou Klinesmith, 80, passed away August 29, 2019. Born in Hopedale, Ohio, Betty worked for Hudson City Schools and was a member of First Christian Church of Stow. Most of all, Betty loved her family. Preceded in death by her husband, George Klinesmith in 2003; parents, Eugene and Carrie Carman; brothers, Earl, Harry, George and Bill, Betty is survived by her children: Lucinda, Teresa, Melissa, George and Kerry; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Kuryn; and brother, Walter Carman. Friends are invited to calling hours at Redmon Funeral Home, Stow on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday at First Christian Church of Stow, 3493 Darrow Rd., Stow from 12 noon to 2 p.m., where Pastor Jonathan Rumburg will conduct a funeral service at 2 p.m. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 1, 2019