|
|
) TOGETHER AGAIN Betty Lou Light, age 92, of Akron, Ohio, died very peacefully at her home on December 12, 2019 after a short illness, with all of her family surrounding her, there was music, prayer and love in the room. She was born in Philippi, WV on November 5, 1927 , the daughter of the late Ray and Lois Devere (nee Jones) Hill. Betty was a homemaker, mother and father, she enjoyed Bingo and was a longtime member of the Mogadore Moose. Betty loved to play cards and collecting antiques, especially her vinyl record collection of blues and country music. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Betty was a very proud coalminers daughter. She will be sorely missed and forever loved by her family; her children, John (Jackie) Rege III, Cheryl A. (Ronald) Rountree and Victoria (Randy) Stefan Watt; grandchildren, Stacey Rege, Antoinette Rege, Ryan Anthony Isaly and Bradford Lee (Heather) Isaly; her great-grandchildren, Alayna and Benjamin Isaly; her sister-in-law, Virginia Hill; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who mourn her loss. Other than her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her 2nd husband, James A. Light; her 1st husband, Anthony Stefan; her brothers, Paul and James Hill. Funeral services will be private and she will be entombed in Hillside Memorial Park, Akron. The family would like to extend a warm thank you to Clear Path Hospice-Pam and Kate, Pastor Billy Kremer and Dr. Wells for their compassionate and supportive care that they gave to Betty. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019