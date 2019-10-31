|
) Betty Lou Miller (nee: Gehm) age 91, passed away on October 30 ,2019. She was born on October 29, 1928 to Helmuth and Clara Gehm and grew up in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Preceded in death by her daughter, Laurel (Kostecka) Asher; brother , Jack Gehm, and sister, Gerry Herlache. Betty is survived by her husband of 69 years, Cecil E Miller; son, Peter (Lisa) Miller; grandchildren: Jesse and Dylan Kostecka, Abby (Erik) Ellis, Joshua and Nicole Miller; great-granddaughter, Laurel Ellis. Betty was a long-time active member of Fairlawn Lutheran Church. She remained a Packers fan, enjoyed gardening, and was a creative artist. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's name may be made to Fairlawn Lutheran School 3415 W. Market St Fairlawn, OH 44333 A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 31, 2019