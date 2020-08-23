1/
Betty Lou Staats
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Lou Staats, 97, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020. Betty was a lifetime resident of the Akron area, and fostered 313 infants over a period of 40 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Weinyard Staats and son, Wayne Paul Staats. Betty is survived by her children, Nancy Royer, Della Rowlands, and John (Karen) Staats; grandchildren, Franklin Walter Royer, Cynthia Larsen, John Staats Jr., Connie Carpenter; 3 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Per her wishes, no services will be held and cremation has taken place. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.CliffordShoemaker.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved