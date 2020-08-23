Betty Lou Staats, 97, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020. Betty was a lifetime resident of the Akron area, and fostered 313 infants over a period of 40 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Weinyard Staats and son, Wayne Paul Staats. Betty is survived by her children, Nancy Royer, Della Rowlands, and John (Karen) Staats; grandchildren, Franklin Walter Royer, Cynthia Larsen, John Staats Jr., Connie Carpenter; 3 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Per her wishes, no services will be held and cremation has taken place. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.CliffordShoemaker.com
