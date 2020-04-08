|
|
) Williams TOGETHER AGAIN Betty Lou (Davis) Williams, 83, was born May 1, 1936, in Akron, Ohio to the late Nathaniel and Louisiana Davis. She went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was the oldest of five girls, and she never let you forget it. For 9 years, she and her sisters took care of their mother, who had Alzheimer's. Betty Lou attended Akron Public Schools and graduated from the University of Akron. She worked as a head start teacher until her retirement. On July 25, 1953, she married the love of her life, Clarance Williams and to this union 6 children were born. They were married for 63 years, until he passed away in 2016. She was a wonderful homemaker. They loved traveling, taking numerous cruises, and traveling across the country. She could cook, sew, crochet, and knit. After retirement, she would crochet beautiful items for her children and grandchildren. She also made pillows for family and friends who were ill. As a young girl, she got saved at First Apostolic Faith Church and was a dedicated member for over 60 years. She worked as a Sunday School Teacher, directed Christmas and Easter plays, sang in the choir, FAFC Ensemble, and served as president of the Service League. She also made sure all of her children were raised in the church. She attended church until her health declined. She served under 4 pastors, Eld. W. L. Young, Bishop Francis Smith, Eld. Samuel Hampton, Sr. and Eld. Samuel Hampton, Jr. Betty Lou was the matriarch of the family having 5 generations of children who she loved dearly. Her legacy is that of love and family helping and loving one another. Her last family gathering was Thanksgiving, 2019 where she sat at the table with her 4 sisters along with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. There was so much fun and laughter. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarance; oldest daughter, Sharon Towler. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Clarance Williams, Jr; special caregiver, Karen (Tommy) Jenkins, Nathaniel Williams, special caregiver, Stephanie Williams who lived with her and took special care of her, and Kathryn Ervin; sisters, Ermanell Blackwell of Chesapeake, VA, Evelyn Bailey, Jeanette Reed, both of Akron, OH and Natalie (Gerald) Turner, of Norton, OH; son-in-law Todd Ervin (12) grandchildren; (41) great-grandchildren; (19) great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Johnnie Mae McAlister, and Jamie Williams, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved her dearly. A graveside service will be held due to the COVID19 crisis, social gatherings are limited, therefore we are memorializing our loved one privately. A formal public memorial will be held at a later time to celebrate her life. Condolences may be sent to 1041 Valdes Ave, Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 8, 2020