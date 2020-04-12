|
BARBERTON -- Betty M. Betts, 89, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020. Betty was born in Barberton where she was a life resident and a former member of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, St. Anne's Society and the Sieberling Singers. She cherished special moments with her children and grandchildren and enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, crossword puzzles, reading and crafts. Most of all she was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by all. Preceded in death by her husband, Ralph "Bill"; brother, George Schnitzler Jr. and sister, Barbara Benko; She is survived by her sons, Pat, Bill (Tammy) and Kenny (Debbie); daughters, Deb (Wayne) Terry, Peggy (Dennis) Flanagan, Laurie (Art) Hansen and Shari (Walter) Jordan; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Eleanor Leguillon; and sister-in-law, Jackie Schnitzler. Due to the current pandemic, a private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with Betty's grandson, Fr. Matthew Jordan celebrant. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty's name may be made to , 1-800-822-6344, and refer to ID#11980644. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020