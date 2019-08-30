Home

Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
Funeral
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:30 PM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
Betty M. Emigh


1922 - 2019
Betty M. Emigh Obituary
Betty M. Emigh (Rowe) Betty Emigh, 96, passed away on August 28, 2019. Born November 5, 1922 in Watertown, NY to the late Thomas and Pearl (Sherman) Rowe, she retired from the Akron Automobile Club after 30 years as a travel counselor. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. Emigh; sons, Jack and Don Emigh; and brother, Kenneth Rowe. She is survived by son, Thomas (Lynn) Emigh; daughter, Barbara (Harry) Walker; grandchildren, R.T. (Lisa) Emigh, Robert (Trisha) Emigh, David Thompson, Jeanne (Doug) Crowe and Jamey (Gracy) Walker; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. Get the cards ready Ladies of Bridge Club - here she comes! The family would like to thank Elaine for Betty Sitting and also Summa Hospice for the care received by Cathy, her nurse and Amy, her aide. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel, 760 E. Market St. The funeral will immediately follow at 2:30 with Pastor Joe Burkhardt officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to an animal rescue . Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 30, 2019
