Betty M. (Ross) Paul Rice
Betty M. (Ross) Paul Rice, 96, passed after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Betty lived in Akron until 1965 and worked as an art teacher at Windemere, Betty Jane, Miller, Bryan and Akron U. Then she moved to Florida where she taught until 1982. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Rice; mother, Goldie Waldkirch; father, Alfred Ross; sister, June Ash; daughter, Jennifer Marks; and granddaughter, Dawn Dietrich. Betty is survived by daughter, Micheallynne (Ron) DuPratt; grandchildren, Lisa Burkhart, Chris (Melissa) DuPratt, Sean (Erica) Shotts; seven great-grandchildren; cousin, Gloria Frogge; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank Shannon Jackson and all the Harbor Light Hospice nurses: Patty, Tiffany, Rebecca, Shannon, Sam, Jamie, Harley and Dan. You helped my mom's final journey be a peaceful one. Cremation has taken place. No services will be held at this time.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
May 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
