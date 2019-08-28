|
Betty M Thomas Betty M. Thomas, 83, passed away July 28, 2019. Born in Akron, she lived most of her life in Tallmadge. She was a graduate of West High School and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Betty was also a member of the Athletic and Band Boosters, N.E. Neighbors and Springwood Lake Camp Club. She enjoyed camping and loved to paint. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Mary Snader. Betty is survived by her husband, Raymond; daughters, Raye (Kevin) Guynn of Mentor, Lynne (Paul) Whitmore of Chesterland; son, Eric Thomas (Michelle Primm) of Bath; grandchildren, Sara (Andy) Ross, Emily (Luke) Barlow, Michael Guynn and Neil Whitmore; great granddaughter, Maerin Ross; sisters, Barbara (Bill) Warrick of Springboro, Karen (Paul) Merlo of Akron; brothers, Robert (Delores) Snader of Akron, Richard (Co') Snader of Minnesota, Dennis Snader of Akron. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 139 S. High St., Akron with Pastor Johnson officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Ass., Cleveland Office, 4500 Rockside Road #400, Independence, OH 44131 or the Inc., P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. []
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 28, 2019