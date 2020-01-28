|
) You may know her from "BETTY'S DREAM FALLS" on the Portage Lakes, where she had resided for the past 55 years. Betty, 94, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family, her own guardian angel, Kathy Meyer, and the best care taker/BFF in the world, Connie. She was born on November 18, 1925, in Springfield Township to the late George and Pansy (Lewis) Linebaugh. Betty entered the work force as a car hop at the Corral Sandwich Shop, then on to the Blimp Hanger to work on the WWII effort as a back plater/seamer. She then worked at Acme where she retired as a head cashier after 34 years of service. After retirement she loved to spend much of the winter in her second home in Riverwoods Plantation in Estero, Florida. She enjoyed life, dancing, and had a love for playing cards that was unsurpassed, playing every chance she got. A card club was formed 59 years ago and was still meeting on most Fridays with two of the original members, her beloved sister-in-law, Beverly Joseph, and wonderful friend, Judy Martin. Weather permitting, you could always find her boating, sitting on the patio, or on the swing by her water falls. Thank you to all who boated by and beeped, waved or yelled "Are you Betty?". You all brought endless smiles to her face. Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, George; her sisters, Evelyn Hertzog, Irma (Peg) Houck, Eva (Margaret) Peveler; brothers, William (Junior) Joseph, Robert (Bob) Joseph and son-in-law, Michael (Mike) Gmerek. Betty is survived by her four children, Kevin (Laurie) Sepelek, Pat Gmerek, George (Bobbie) Sepelak Jr. and Diana (Tom) Shirer; eight grandchildren, Jason Gmerek, Heather (Matthew) Crockett, Brad (Melissa) Gmerek, Annette (Brett) Bahn, Sara Sepelek, George (Tarah) Sepelek III, Tammy Wintrow, Duke Wintrow and 14 great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to neighbors, Kathy, Jim Meyer and family, to Connie who made mom's last year very special, and to Father Bline. Betty was a devout Catholic. She was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales church for 55 years. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, January 30th at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Parish, 4019 Manchester Road, Coventry Township. Visitation will be at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 on Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. Her final resting place will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude or the MS Society.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 28, 2020