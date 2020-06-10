Betty Marie Burkley was born April 7, 1924 in Akron, Ohio to Harry E. and Edna Ulrich. She passed peacefully on Jun 6, 2020 at the age of 96 with her family at her side. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and husband, John K. Burkley; sisters, Margery Schnee and Patricia Wright, and brother, Edward Ulrich. She is survived by her children, Patricia (Mark) Waickman, John K. Jr. "Jack" (Lois) Burkley, Pamela (Charles) Bobosky; grandchildren, Kelley (Quinn) Hodgkiss, John (Megan) Burkley, Tess Burkley, Christopher Bobosky, Paula Bobosky, and great-grandson, Augustus Hodgkiss. Betty graduated from Buchtel High School and the University of Miami with a Bachelor's in Secretarial Science. She worked in the insurance industry until marrying the love of her life in 1952. She enjoyed reading mysteries, shopping at QVC, eating chocolate, and playing bridge with friends. She did not however enjoy having to cook. Her greatest passion was being a mother and a doting grandmother. She volunteered at St. Thomas Hospital and the Catholic Service League making baby layettes for adoptive children. She was also a member of the Akron Women's City Club and St. Hilary and St. Sebastian Catholic churches. She is now reunited with her favorite partner in both life and bridge, her husband, John. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 476 Mull Ave., Akron, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to: St. Sebastian Church Foundation, St. Hilary Church Foundation, and Ohio Living Rockynol Foundation.