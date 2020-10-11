) Betty Marie Gang, age 89, of Akron, Ohio, died on October 7, 2020 at Mulberry Gardens, where our mother received exceptional care and love from the nurses, her aides and entire staff, we thank you. She was born on December 31, 1930 in Akron, the daughter of the late Martin L. and Marie (nee Statts) Efferson. Betty was a homemaker and also the organist for 60 plus years at New Horizons Christian Church in Akron. She was extremely active at the church as she taught Sunday School and was on the music committee. Betty enjoyed flower gardening, decorating her home as the seasons changed, and entertaining her whole extended family on Thanksgiving. She enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Jack, and their many friends throughout the years. Survivors include her two children, Cathy (Thomas) Woodruff and Kenneth "Kenny" (Sherri) Gang; her three grandchildren, Amanda Jane (Jason) Linneweber, Jonathan (Kristen) Woodruff and Joseph Woodruff; her four great-grandchildren, Aurora, William, David and Jacob; many nieces and nephews. Other than her parents; Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Gang on September 15, 2015; they were united in marriage on June 4, 1950 and her son, Daniel Gang. Betty's brother also preceded her in death, Dale Efferson. Family and friends may visit on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at New Horizons Christian Church, 290 Darrow Road, Akron, Ohio 44305. For those of you attending we ask that you ADHERE TO SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND WEAR A MASK. The FUNERAL SERVICE will be PRIVATE, following the visitation. Private burial will take place at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the church in Betty's memory. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com