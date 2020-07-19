1/1
Betty Marie Graves
1927 - 2020
) Betty Marie Graves, 93, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother went to be with her Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1927 to Stephen and Elizabeth Reidl and was a lifelong area resident. She was a faithful member of Firestone Park Presbyterian Church. We lost a wonderful woman who loved her family more than anything else and took great joy in being a part of their lives. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, John. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Linda Graves; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Gene Schindewolf; grandchildren, Nate (Stephanie) Schindewolf, Matt (Jessica) Graves, and Nela (Tim) Lucey; great-grandchildren Aden, Zach, Trey Graves, Jordan, Mia, Kennedy, Tyler Schindewolf, and Ava, Brady, Sophia, and Josh Lucey. A special thank you to Crissy Chainey and her team at HomeCare For You. A private service will be held for the immediate family. Interment will be at Manchester Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Firestone Park Presbyterian Church, 275 S. Firestone Blvd., Akron OH 44301.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
