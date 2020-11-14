1/1
Betty Marie (Cain) Sheets
1927 - 2020
"TOGETHER ALWAYS" Betty Marie (Cain) Sheets passed away on November 12, 2020. We were blessed to have our Mom with us for 93 years. Born on September 19, 1927 in Akron, she was a life resident of the area. Betty worked in jobs that she could do during her children's school times, such as driving for Weaver School, cleaning houses for Seal Realty and others, and sewing flags for Hopkins Funeral Home. Later when her children were grown, she worked and retired as a secretary from The University of Akron. In her spare time, Betty enjoyed water skiing, boating, and golfing with her husband. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allan Sheets; parents, Clara and Ferd Cain; granddaughter, Jessica Sheets; son-in-law, Michael Sowers; and daughter-in-law, Susan M. Sheets. Betty is survived by her children, Sandy Sowers, Debbie Merrow (Doug), Joe Sheets (Sue) and John Sheets; grandchildren, Jeremy (Roxanne) Sears, Shelly (Kyle) Cagle, Ryan (Timmy) Sears, Sara Sowers (Ben Cook), Donna (Eric) Watson, Jim (Crissy) Sowers, Amy (Josh) Cameron, Amanda (Matt) Adorni, Ali (Dan) Glendinning, Lisa Sheets (Keith), Missy Sheets, Angie Sheets, Meredith (Eric) Weiss, Jason (Melissa) Sheets, Josh (Lindsey) Sheets, Shelby Sheets, Dan Flanagan (Christen) and Michael Flanagan (Samantha); 46 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, November 16th at Holy Cross Cemetery, 100 E. Waterloo Road, Akron, OH 44319 with Father Michael Williamson officiating. Masks will be required for all attending. In lieu of flowers, during these current times, Betty's family suggests that you support a small business. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
1 entry
November 14, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
