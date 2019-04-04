Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty McQuiggan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty McQuiggan


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty McQuiggan Obituary
Betty McQuiggan

Betty McQuiggan, 84, passed away April 2, 2019.

Born in Oka, West Virginia, she lived most of her life in the Akron and Tallmadge area. Betty graduated from Akron East High school in 1953, and worked at the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, retiring in 1983. She was a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 852, a life member of the VFW #4887 Auxiliary, and a member of the Akron Turner Club.

She was preceded in death by husband, George McQuiggan, Sr.; parents, Everett and Lona (Justice) Hunt; brother, Dock. Betty is survived by her son, George (Cindy) McQuiggan; daughter, Kimberly (Jeff) Bane; grandchildren, Daniel Duncan, Maura, Marissa and Nathan McQuiggan; and Jacob Bane; great grandchildren, Brynn and Zoey Fearer, Lillian and Sullivan Duncan; sisters, Georgia Hammond, Deanna (Richard) Herrington; brother, Fred (Virginia) Hunt; sister in law, Polly Hunt; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 10 until 12 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral service will be at 12 p.m. Saturday following visitation at the funeral home with Rev. Jim Case officiating. Interment will be at Hillside Memorial Gardens.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now