STOW - Betty Nellis, 92, went home to be with the Lord on February 15, 2020. Born in Cisco, Texas, she was a Stow resident for 46 years and a member of the United Methodist Church in Stow. She loved the city and was proud to have volunteered her time as a member of the Parks Board and the Planning Commission. She was also past president of the League of Women Voters, a former member of the Stow Woman's Club and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution at her passing. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed many afternoons and evenings playing socially and in tournaments with her late husband. Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, William, in 2012, she is survived by four children; John (Velda) Chadwick, Cinde (Jerry) Huffman, Brett Nellis and Brad (Susie) Nellis, along with nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Friday 5 to 8 PM, where service will be held Saturday at 11 AM. Burial will be at Silver Springs Cemetery in Stow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks friends to make a kind donation in Betty Nellis' name to the . (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2020