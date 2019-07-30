|
Betty O. Feller
Together Again
Betty O. Feller passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at age 92.
She was born in Mogadore, Ohio November 29, 1926, and lived her entire life in the community.
Betty was a member of the Springfield Church of the Brethren, and an avid dog lover.
Preceded in death by husband of 55 years, Warren J. Feller; twenty one year old son, Gary L. Feller; parents, Carl and Hester Odeane Wenum; brothers, Calvin "Dick" (Marilyn) Wenum, and Carl "Jerry" (Dottie) Wenum; sister-in-law, Ruth (George) Evans; and nephew, Eric Evans; Betty is survived by nieces and nephews, Jeff (Diane), Greg (Mary), Bob, Tom (Valerie), Andy, Casey, Joe (Sabrina), Tim (Kelly) and Ted (Rina) Wenum, Michele (Mark) Matheny, Noel (Roger) Jenkins, Richard Evans, Marge Evans; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Betty's dear friend Kathy, Betty's roommate, Reba, and also to the staff at Copley Health Center, for all of the love and support.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260. Funeral service will follow the visitation on Thursday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Cindy Peel officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Betty's memory to Springfield Church of the Brethren, 3500 Albrecht Ave., Akron, Ohio 44312. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 30, 2019