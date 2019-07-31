Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
34 South Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore, OH 44260
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
34 South Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore, OH 44260
Betty O. Feller


1926 - 2019
Betty O. Feller Obituary
Betty O. Feller

Betty O. Feller passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at age 92. She was born in Mogadore, Ohio November 29, 1926, and lived her entire life in the community.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260. Funeral service will follow the visitation on Thursday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Cindy Peel officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Betty's memory to Springfield Church of the Brethren, 3500 Albrecht Ave, Akron, Ohio 44312. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 31, 2019
