Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
First Apostolic Faith Church
790 Easter Ave.
Akron, OH
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
First Apostolic Faith Church
790 Easter Ave.
Akron, OH
Betty Portis Obituary
Betty Portis went home to be with the Lord on November 6, 2019. She was the daughter of Elder Oscar Sr., and Annie Pearl Jones. Betty (Big Mom) was a loving mother and great-grandmother and a devoted foster parent to over 100 children. She was very sweet, funny and she loved shopping. Big mom loved singing in the choir, giving all praises to her King (God). Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Joseph Portis. She leaves to cherish her memory children, Andrea Lewis, Lawrence Small Jr., Kathy Davis (Melvin), Darlene Irvine (Pierre), Gail Brooks (Michael), Ronald Portis, Melody Portis (Jerome), Brenda Daniels, Ashley Portis, Mariah-Keniah Portis and a host of grand and great-grandchildren. Her homegoing service will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019, at First Apostolic Faith Church, 790 Easter Ave., Akron, Ohio 44307. Pastor Samuel Hampton, eulogist. Family and friends may visit at the church at 11:00 a.m. and service will begin at 12 noon. Condolences may be sent to 1134 Thurston St., Akron, Ohio 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019
