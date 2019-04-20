Home

Billow Fairlawn Chapel
Betty Richards Obituary
Betty Richards

Betty Richards, 94, passed away on April 10, 2019 at Bath Creek Estates.

Betty was a lifelong resident of Akron, Ohio and a long-time member of Church of Our Saviour (Episcopal). During her time at Church of Our Saviour she served on the Altar Guild and as a coffee hour host. For 20 years she volunteered at Akron General Hospital. She was a member of Junior Women's Civic Club and later, Akron Woman's City Club. She enjoyed bowling, playing bridge at AWCC and golf. Her family was the main source of her enjoyment.

Betty was blessed with a large and loving family. Betty and her husband, Don were married for 66 years. Betty is survived by her children: Candi McConnell (Bob), Linda Weitzel, April Richards, Terry Richards (Lisa), and Chris Richards (Kristi); grandchildren: Nikki Moshier (Jeff), Brian Weitzel (Bridget), Jenny Smith (Eric), Brad Weitzel (Katie), Aimee and Sean Donahue, Emily and Tony Richards, Olivia and Makaela Richards,

Sydney, Riley and Collin Scarborough; great grandchildren: Sydney and Molly Moshier, Ella, Andrew and Charlie Weitzel, Aubrey and Keira Smith, Tyler, Bryce and Carson Weitzel. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents, Frank and May Rowe; sister, Irene; and son-in-law, Larry Weitzel.

A memorial service to celebrate Betty's life will be held 11 a.m. SATURDAY April 27, 2019 at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., with the Rev. Dianne Shirey officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A private family burial will be at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Akron Woman's City Club, 732 W. Exchange St., Akron, Ohio 44302. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 20, 2019
