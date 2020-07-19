Betty S. Kylin, born July 23, 1933, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020 reuniting with her husband Donald. She was "The Mother" to Karen Needham, Dale Needham, Joan Myers (Stuart) and Beth Myers (Duncan) and she lovingly welcomed Donald's children: Liz Kylin, Jen Bevan and Roger Kylin into her heart. She was the cherished grandmother of 12, great grandmother of 8 and leaves behind her furry friend, Midge. Betty was an alumnus of the University of Illinois and moved to Ohio in 1955. In 1965 she designed her dream home, an A-frame, and settled in Richfield, Ohio where she lived the rest of her life. She was an active member of Richfield United Church of Christ for most of those years singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school, leading youth groups and serving on church boards. Betty and Don were the owners of Kistler Art and Frame for 18 years. Betty was an artist extraordinaire for most of her life creating beautiful things in many different mediums. Owning the frame shop and art gallery were some of her happiest years. The family would like to thank the staff of the Inn at Apple Ridge for their kindness, love and caring over the last year. The family suggests donations to The Salvation Army, 615 Slater Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314 or to Richfield United Church of Christ, 4340 W. Streetsboro Road, Richfield, OH 44286. Private family interment. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DONALD A. FAULHABER FUNERAL HOME







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store