1/1
Betty S. Kylin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty S. Kylin, born July 23, 1933, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020 reuniting with her husband Donald. She was "The Mother" to Karen Needham, Dale Needham, Joan Myers (Stuart) and Beth Myers (Duncan) and she lovingly welcomed Donald's children: Liz Kylin, Jen Bevan and Roger Kylin into her heart. She was the cherished grandmother of 12, great grandmother of 8 and leaves behind her furry friend, Midge. Betty was an alumnus of the University of Illinois and moved to Ohio in 1955. In 1965 she designed her dream home, an A-frame, and settled in Richfield, Ohio where she lived the rest of her life. She was an active member of Richfield United Church of Christ for most of those years singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school, leading youth groups and serving on church boards. Betty and Don were the owners of Kistler Art and Frame for 18 years. Betty was an artist extraordinaire for most of her life creating beautiful things in many different mediums. Owning the frame shop and art gallery were some of her happiest years. The family would like to thank the staff of the Inn at Apple Ridge for their kindness, love and caring over the last year. The family suggests donations to The Salvation Army, 615 Slater Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314 or to Richfield United Church of Christ, 4340 W. Streetsboro Road, Richfield, OH 44286. Private family interment. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DONALD A. FAULHABER FUNERAL HOME



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faulhaber Funeral Home - Broadview Heights
7915 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights, OH 44147
(440) 526-7315
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved