Betty Shaw

Betty Ilg Fernbach Shaw, died April1, 2020. She was born in Tallmadge, Ohio, travelled the world before settling down in Dayton, Ohio and moved back to Tallmadge after retirement. She passed away at 96 while residing in Columbus, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph Fernbach; daughter, Karen Lynn; seven brothers and one sister. Betty is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Patricia (Edward) Sollenberger and Sandra Kloeb; grandchildren, Kimberly, Todd, Kyle (Jeff), Susanne, and Heather (Adam); great- grandchildren, Ashley, Zachary, Nathan, Joshua, Jacob, Samantha, Hannah, Abagail, McKenna and Braden sister, Margret Mitan and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service and interment will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Tallmadge Cemetery, where services will be live streamed on Facebook.