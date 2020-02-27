|
Betty Smoot, age 86, left this world to rejoin her husband Frank on February 21, 2020. Prior to his death in 2013, they had been married for nearly 56 years. Our parent's love story first began on the Akron Baptist Temple church bus, when Mom winked at the shy boy who couldn't gather enough courage to ask her out. They were each other's rock throughout their marriage, and she missed him terribly after his death. Our mother was a woman ahead of her time. She played semi-professional basketball and baseball on traveling teams in her teens and early 20s. She was the first in her family to earn a college degree graduating when the older of her children were in grade school and middle school. We remember the pride of watching her graduate. To help pay for us to have a Christian school education, she and Dad drove the school bus, and she taught art and coached the boys' basketball team. Once, when a boy arrived to pick up her daughter for a date, she was in the driveway doing bodywork on the family car. With her degree, she went on to teach and retire from both the Akron, Ohio and Immokalee, Florida school systems. Her passion was helping kids with learning disabilities thrive and progress. Family vacations were educational pursuits, and school holidays were just the time we caught up on house cleaning and other chores, much to her children's dismay. Mom and Dad always had room for more. We saw this in many ways, whether in the family where our parents felt strongly about adoption, to the dinner table where there always seemed to be enough room to add another plate for one of our friends that needed it. Preceded in death by her grandparents who raised her, her parents and siblings, she will be greatly missed by her children John Smoot of Ft. Wayne Indiana, Louwana Oliva of State College, Pennsylvania, Amber Smoot of Estero, Florida and D'Juana Caldwell and Andrea Tercero (Reynaldo Munoz) of Naples, Florida. She took great joy in and will also be missed by her grandchildren Alessandra, Amanda, Ashleigh, Autumn, Dillon, Elena, and Franklin and her seven great grandchildren. Services will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Hodges Funeral Home Chapel in Naples Florida. It was Mom's wishes that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist our sister who lived with and cared for her up until her death. The family has set up a Go Fund Me account for this purpose at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-d039juana-caldwell
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 27, 2020