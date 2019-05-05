Betty Sylvester



Betty Sylvester, 94, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on May 2, 2019. Betty was born on November 9, 1924 in Frostburg, Md., daughter of the late Anna and Philip Often.



She grew up during the Great Depression but she had fond memories of growing up as part of a large, loving family. She spent many years as a waitress at some of the finest Akron area restaurants and loved to tell the story of when she served Eleanor Roosevelt. Betty married her husband, Ray in 1959 and soon had three children. The following years were filled with volunteering for various activities with her children and caring for her home. She was also a proud founding member of St. Eugene Catholic Church.



Betty will be dearly missed by her children, David (Val) Sylvester, Diane (Mark) Rehs and Marybeth Sylvester-Minor; eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.



The family wishes to extend special thanks to the nurses and aides of Serenity Hospice for their exceptional care.



Private services have been held and she was laid to rest at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Serenity Hospice, 4491 Darrow Rd Suite 9, Stow, OH 44224.



To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2019